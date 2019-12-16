People work at a Huawei factory in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, 10 December 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s industrial engine rebounded strongly last month, amid surprisingly good economic numbers
- Industrial production, which measures China’s industrial output, including manufacturing, mining and utilities, grew by 6.2 per cent in November
- Retail sales also performed better than expected, as the Chinese economy surprised on the upside in the last month before a trade deal was reached
China's Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: Reuters
Trade war: US, China reach ‘historic and enforceable’ phase-one deal
- The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers and agricultural purchases
- As an immediate result, a new 15 per cent tariff on around US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, was cancelled
