Overall, 15 of the 29 banks recorded a rise in their non-performing loan ratio between 2007 and 2018, with some reporting almost five times the maximum ratio allowed by the securities regulator. Photo: Reuters
China’s rural banks struggling under pressure of overdue loans as slow growth, trade war take their toll

  • A total of 29 of China’s rural banks this year have applied to raise capital by selling new shares to replenish their balance sheets in 2019
  • Almost a third have reported a non-performing loan ratio of more than 5 per cent, the so-called warning line established by regulators
Amanda Lee

Updated: 2:33pm, 16 Dec, 2019

In a surprise, the growth of broad M2 money supply – an indicator of money supply and future inflation – slowed to 8.2 per cent in November from a year earlier, below the expectation of an unchanged growth rate of 8.4 per cent. Photo: AP
China new bank lending rebounds sharply in November after October’s holiday lull in activity

  • Chinese banks extended 1.39 billion yuan (US$197.46 billion) in new yuan-denominated loans in November, doubling October’s figure
  • Bank lending in China traditionally rebounds in November, since the week-long National Day holiday in the first week of October dampens banks’ lending business
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:20pm, 10 Dec, 2019

In a surprise, the growth of broad M2 money supply – an indicator of money supply and future inflation – slowed to 8.2 per cent in November from a year earlier, below the expectation of an unchanged growth rate of 8.4 per cent. Photo: AP
