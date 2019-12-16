Anti-government protests have raised questions about Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong dollar peg: could the financial hub’s stable exchange rate keep Shenzhen and Macau at bay?
- Analysts say Hong Kong’s importance to the mainland will continue because of its stable exchange rate under the US dollar peg, despite anti-government protests
- Macau and Shenzhen unlikely to replace the city due to Beijing’s reluctance to end restrictions on domestic money exchanges and fully open its capital account
Months of anti-government protests have caused some observers to speculate on the future of the Hong Kong dollar peg. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong dollar peg: why the city’s linked exchange system is an important buffer against financial crisis
- Ongoing anti-government protests have led to some speculation that Hong Kong could be forced to sever its peg to the US dollar
- But the city’s de facto central bank has stressed the importance of the linked exchange system, which was introduced in 1983 to avert a financial crisis
