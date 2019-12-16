China’s economic growth slipped to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter, the lowest rate since records began in March 1992. Photo: AP
China not facing ‘severe economic difficulty’ despite record low growth, government think tank says
- Government-linked think tank says only one in eight Chinese companies cut jobs in 2019, showing resilience of economy against external headwinds
- November indicators showed a broad-based recovery in industrial output, providing much-needed positive news amid record economic slowdown
People work at a Huawei factory in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, 10 December 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s industrial engine rebounded strongly last month, amid surprisingly good economic numbers
- Industrial production, which measures China’s industrial output, including manufacturing, mining and utilities, grew by 6.2 per cent in November
- Retail sales also performed better than expected, as the Chinese economy surprised on the upside in the last month before a trade deal was reached
