Analysts suggested that with regard the US-China relationship, ‘a noisy ceasefire period awaits’, with ample space for disruption. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war: China watchers gear up for ‘noisy ceasefire’ despite completion of phase one deal with US

  • US-China trade war phase one deal largely welcomed, but businesses and former trade officials wary of getting carried away
  • Geopolitical issues provide ample potential for deal to get interrupted, while text needs to be translated, legally scrubbed and proofread, state media said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 9:45am, 17 Dec, 2019

China's Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: Reuters
Trade war: US, China reach ‘historic and enforceable’ phase one deal

  • The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers and agricultural purchases
  • As an immediate result, a new 15 per cent tariff on around US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, was cancelled
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:41am, 16 Dec, 2019

