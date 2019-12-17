Analysts suggested that with regard the US-China relationship, ‘a noisy ceasefire period awaits’, with ample space for disruption. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war: China watchers gear up for ‘noisy ceasefire’ despite completion of phase one deal with US
- US-China trade war phase one deal largely welcomed, but businesses and former trade officials wary of getting carried away
- Geopolitical issues provide ample potential for deal to get interrupted, while text needs to be translated, legally scrubbed and proofread, state media said
China's Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: Reuters
