China joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in December 2001. Photo: AP
Trade war: phase one deal raises hopes China will rekindle economic reforms 18 years after joining WTO
- A phase one trade deal with the US could invite necessary external pressure for Beijing to speed up opening and liberalisation, analysts say
- The deal announced last week has prompted comparison with goals China was required to meet in order to join the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001
Topic | US-China trade war
China joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in December 2001. Photo: AP
Analysts suggested that with regard the US-China relationship, ‘a noisy ceasefire period awaits’, with ample space for disruption. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war: China watchers gear up for ‘noisy ceasefire’ despite completion of phase one deal with US
- US-China trade war phase one deal largely welcomed, but businesses and former trade officials wary of getting carried away
- Geopolitical issues provide ample potential for deal to get interrupted, while text needs to be translated, legally scrubbed and proofread, state media said
Topic | US-China trade war
Analysts suggested that with regard the US-China relationship, ‘a noisy ceasefire period awaits’, with ample space for disruption. Photo: Xinhua