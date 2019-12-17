China joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in December 2001. Photo: AP
Trade war: phase one deal raises hopes China will rekindle economic reforms 18 years after joining WTO

  • A phase one trade deal with the US could invite necessary external pressure for Beijing to speed up opening and liberalisation, analysts say
  • The deal announced last week has prompted comparison with goals China was required to meet in order to join the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001
Zhou Xin

Updated: 1:34pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Analysts suggested that with regard the US-China relationship, ‘a noisy ceasefire period awaits’, with ample space for disruption. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war: China watchers gear up for ‘noisy ceasefire’ despite completion of phase one deal with US

  • US-China trade war phase one deal largely welcomed, but businesses and former trade officials wary of getting carried away
  • Geopolitical issues provide ample potential for deal to get interrupted, while text needs to be translated, legally scrubbed and proofread, state media said
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 9:45am, 17 Dec, 2019

