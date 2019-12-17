Private consumption, which accounted for more than 60 per cent of Chinese growth in the first three quarters of 2019, has been under constant pressure during the 18-month-long trade war. Photo: EPA
China’s consumer spending on services and in smaller cities to pace growth, e-commerce giant JD.com says

  • Consumers in smaller cities spend most of their income on essential items, leaving room for increases in discretionary spending if incomes rise
  • Consumption contributed to more than 60 per cent of Chinese growth in the first three quarters of 2019, but has been under pressure during the trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Dec, 2019

A breakthrough in trade negotiations with the US and a rebound in November’s industrial production has led to increased optimism in China. Photo: AFP
China voices new optimism on economic growth as US trade war tensions ease, industrial engine rebounds

  • Policymakers are increasingly upbeat about economic prospects after a rebound in industrial production last month and a phase one trade deal with the US
  • As a result, Beijing has no plans to launch major fiscal stimulus to boost slowing growth, says top economic planning agency
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 7:26pm, 17 Dec, 2019

