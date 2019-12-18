China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: EPA
Economy /  China Economy

Trade war: China won’t rush into agriculture purchases under phase one deal, US government adviser says

  • China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer
  • Tom Kehoe, an adviser to the US Department of Agriculture and the US Trade Representative, says the purchases will be decided by market prices
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:56pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A breakthrough in trade negotiations with the US and a rebound in November’s industrial production has led to increased optimism in China. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China voices new optimism on economic growth as US trade war tensions ease, industrial engine rebounds

  • Policymakers are increasingly upbeat about economic prospects after a rebound in industrial production last month and a phase one trade deal with the US
  • As a result, Beijing has no plans to launch major fiscal stimulus to boost slowing growth, says top economic planning agency
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 10:18pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A breakthrough in trade negotiations with the US and a rebound in November’s industrial production has led to increased optimism in China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.