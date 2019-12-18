China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: EPA
Trade war: China won’t rush into agriculture purchases under phase one deal, US government adviser says
- China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer
- Tom Kehoe, an adviser to the US Department of Agriculture and the US Trade Representative, says the purchases will be decided by market prices
Topic | US-China trade war
China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: EPA
A breakthrough in trade negotiations with the US and a rebound in November’s industrial production has led to increased optimism in China. Photo: AFP
China voices new optimism on economic growth as US trade war tensions ease, industrial engine rebounds
- Policymakers are increasingly upbeat about economic prospects after a rebound in industrial production last month and a phase one trade deal with the US
- As a result, Beijing has no plans to launch major fiscal stimulus to boost slowing growth, says top economic planning agency
Topic | China economy
A breakthrough in trade negotiations with the US and a rebound in November’s industrial production has led to increased optimism in China. Photo: AFP