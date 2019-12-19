Wholesale pork prices last week fell back 0.8 per cent from the previous week, the fourth straight weekly decline, according to the latest data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s pork crisis: local banks offer meat to new customers with African swine fever set to continue

  • Smaller Chinese banks, which make less on loans and have fewer market funding options than bigger banks, have turned to gimmicks to bring in financing
  • The outbreak of African swine fever has sent the price of pork skyrocketing, meaning pork has become a much-sought after meat ahead of a busy festive season
He Huifeng

Orange Wang

Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:08am, 19 Dec, 2019

China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: EPA
Trade war: China won’t rush into agriculture purchases under ‘phase one’ deal, US government adviser says

  • China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
  • Tom Kehoe, an adviser to the US Department of Agriculture and the US Trade Representative, says the purchases will be decided by market prices
Updated: 12:47am, 19 Dec, 2019

