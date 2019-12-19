According to a brief statement by Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, China will exempt six products, including special synthetic resin, from additional tariffs from December 26 to December 25 of 2020. Photo: Reuters
Trade war: China lifts tariffs on six US goods for a year in goodwill gesture week after agreeing phase one deal
- China will exempt six US products, most of them chemical products, including white oil, a kind of special wax and polyethylene, from additional tariffs for a year
- The decision was announced a week after Beijing and Washington agreed to a phase one deal
Topic | US-China trade war
