The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a three-day visit to the casino hub. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Macau’s yuan remittance limit raised to same level as Hong Kong as Beijing starts to shift financial focus

  • China increased Macau’s daily yuan remittance quota for residents of the casino hub to 80,000 yuan (US$11,400) from 50,000 yuan (US$7,100)
  • The policy was announced on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return to Chinese rule as President Xi Jinping visited the city for a three-day trip
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung

Updated: 9:04pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a three-day visit to the casino hub. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung joined the Post in 2017 after more than 15 years' experience on global newswires in Hong Kong and Shanghai. She spent eight years in Shanghai and has received awards for best feature, analysis and agenda-setting.