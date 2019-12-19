The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a three-day visit to the casino hub. Photo: Xinhua
Macau’s yuan remittance limit raised to same level as Hong Kong as Beijing starts to shift financial focus
- China increased Macau’s daily yuan remittance quota for residents of the casino hub to 80,000 yuan (US$11,400) from 50,000 yuan (US$7,100)
- The policy was announced on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return to Chinese rule as President Xi Jinping visited the city for a three-day trip
