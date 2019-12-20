US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the World Economic Forum in January. Photo: Reuters
China’s Xi Jinping set to skip World Economic Forum in Davos, scuppering hopes of meeting with Donald Trump
- The summit in Davos, Switzerland, is scheduled to take place from January 21 to January 24, ending the same day that Lunar New Year celebrations begin
- Beijing still plans to send its top trade negotiator, Vice-Premier Liu He, to Washington to sign the phase one deal in early January
