Jack Ma told the conference the world was “entering a period of great change and the Chinese economy is facing huge adjustment”. Photo: Bloomberg
It’s been a tough year for China’s entrepreneurs – and it’s going to get worse, Jack Ma says
- Alibaba founder urges businesspeople to be confident and embrace change, in speech to Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai
- He tells audience he received five phone calls in a single day from friends asking to borrow money
Topic | China economy
