Mu Changchun said China’s new digital currency was different to bitcoin. Photo: Reuters
China’s new digital currency ‘isn’t bitcoin and is not for speculation’
- Mu Changchun, central bank official in charge of plan for virtual yuan, also reveals that it will not need the backing of a basket of currencies
- He says top-level design, functional research and testing have been done and the next step will be pilot programmes, but no time frame is given
Topic | China economy
Mu Changchun said China’s new digital currency was different to bitcoin. Photo: Reuters