From left to right: South Korea’s Sung Yun-mo, Chinese host Zhong Shan, and the Japanese minister Hiroshi Kajiyama
China, Japan and South Korea agree to continue push for free-trade deal despite ongoing tensions across region
- Trade ministers agree to continue to push for three-way agreement as well as a wider Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
- Donald Trump says Washington and Beijing will sign an interim trade deal ‘very shortly’ but lingering doubts mean China still wants to strengthen ties with its neighbours
Topic | US-China trade war
