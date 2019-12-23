frozen pork, pork imports in November On Monday, China said that it will reduce tariffs on more than 850 goods includingfrom the start of 2020, while also confirming itssurged more than 150 per cent from a year ago to 229,707 tonnes, the highest since at least 2016, amid the crises caused by the outbreak of African swine fever.

China placed the import ban on Japanese beef in 2001 after an outbreak of BSE, also known as mad cow disease, but Chinese consumers’ appetite for the world famous wagyu beef resulted in rampant smuggling, and in 2015, Shanghai police arrested a gang of 30 for smuggling Japanese beef into China.

A Chinese manager of a beef trading firm based in Japan, who only gave his family Zhong, said that smuggling of Japanese beef into China was rampant due to the strong demand, and that the illegal business is “an open secret”.

“There’s supply as long as there’s demand. Chinese consumers want Japanese beef with or without the ban,” Zhong said.

The Japanese side has repeatedly requested for China to lift the ban and the two countries finally agreed to an animal health and quarantine deal a month ago during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Japan.

The Japanese government said earlier this month that it hopes to double the country’s output of wagyu beef, known for its tenderness and marbled fat, to 300,000 tonnes by the financial year of 2035 to meet rising overseas demand.

China, Japan and South Korea The decision to lift the import ban coincided with a three-way trade minister meeting in Beijing, withagreeing to continue to push for a trilateral free-trade zone as well as the final completion of a regional trade pact.