China’s private entrepreneurs are particularity struggling amid the economic slowdown, under pressure from excessive taxes and levies, as well as the persistent discriminatory treatment from China’s state apparatus. Photo: Xinhua
China issues 28-point plan to ease the fears of its private entrepreneurs struggling amid the economic slowdown

  • The latest policy guidelines seek to ‘forge a better environment to support private businesses’ with the sector particularity struggling amid the economic slowdown
  • China’s private sector contributes half of the tax revenue and 80 per cent of the country’s employment, but has little contribution to policymaking decisions
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

Updated: 6:25pm, 24 Dec, 2019

Zhou Xin co-leads the political economy team at the Post. He mainly covers economic stories but also writes about Chinese politics and diplomacy. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.