China’s private entrepreneurs are particularity struggling amid the economic slowdown, under pressure from excessive taxes and levies, as well as the persistent discriminatory treatment from China’s state apparatus. Photo: Xinhua
China issues 28-point plan to ease the fears of its private entrepreneurs struggling amid the economic slowdown
- The latest policy guidelines seek to ‘forge a better environment to support private businesses’ with the sector particularity struggling amid the economic slowdown
- China’s private sector contributes half of the tax revenue and 80 per cent of the country’s employment, but has little contribution to policymaking decisions
Topic | China economy
