The skyrocketing cost of pork in China has forced many people to turn to more affordable forms of protein like chicken and, in some cases, even dog. Illustration: Brian Wang
African swine fever: China’s chicken farmers feeling the pinch as pork crisis takes toll on poultry industry
- Former pig farmers, whose herds were devastated by African swine fever, are now raising chickens
- Retail chicken prices have risen 24 per cent in the past six months, but the prices that farmers get for their birds has fallen sharply due rising supply
Topic | China economy
