State firms can expect strong support to implement national strategies, according to the sector’s watchdog.Photo: AP
2020 to be year of innovation reform for China’s state firms, Sasac says
- Sector to focus on developing advanced manufacturing industries next year, aiming to establish the state firms as world-class enterprises
- China is expected to release a three-year action plan on SOE reform in the first quarter of next year
Topic | China economy
State firms can expect strong support to implement national strategies, according to the sector’s watchdog.Photo: AP