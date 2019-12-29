Lower demand from home and abroad is affecting the fortunes of the Dafen art village in Shenzhen. Photo: He Huifeng
China’s ‘art factory’ Dafen a picture of tough times

  • Business is drying up as exports fall, domestic demand declines and the unrest in Hong Kong saps interest among buyers, insiders say
  • Dafen used to be home to more than 1,200 galleries, up to 20,000 painters and, at its peak, accounted for about 60 per cent of the global market
Updated: 7:37pm, 29 Dec, 2019

