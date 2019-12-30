China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowed to 6 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 amid the trade war with the United States. Photo: Reuters
China defends economy with rhetorical Q&A amid slowing growth rate, trade war pressures
- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) answered ‘no’ to the four questions it asked about the state of China’s economy
- Beijing is concerned about worsening expectations both at home and abroad after China’s growth rate slowed to the lowest on record in the third quarter of 2019
Topic | China economy
