China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks with US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
China’s top negotiator Liu He to visit Washington for phase one trade war deal signing this week, source says
- Vice-Premier Liu He has accepted an invitation to lead a delegation to the US from this Saturday, a source briefed on the matter told the Post
- US trade representative Robert Lighthizer previously said phase one trade deal would be signed in the first week of January
Topic | US-China trade war
