The draft is an update of a 2017 version, which caused a stir among foreign business groups in China due to language related to export control retaliation – a rare principle that does not exist in the export control regimes of the European Union or the United States. Photo: AFP
Trade war clues sought in China’s ‘ambiguous’ new export control law
- China’s new export control draft law has removed references to ‘retaliation’, viewed by some as an effort to play down tensions with the United States
- However, most agree that the law is intentionally ambiguous, with power of reprisal remaining with China’s Ministry of Commerce
Topic | US-China trade war
