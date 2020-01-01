President Xi Jinping defined 2020 as a key milestone on the journey of realising his “Chinese dream”, which includes making China a “basically modernised socialist country” by 2035 and a “powerful” socialist country by 2050. Photo: Xinhua
China set to break key economic barrier despite trade war, but can it avoid the middle income trap?
- China’s per capita gross domestic product (GDP) is set to exceed US$10,000 in 2019 despite the turbulence caused by the trade war with the United States
- This will allow the Communist Party to deliver its goal of a ‘comprehensive well-off society’ in China by 2021
Topic | China economy
President Xi Jinping defined 2020 as a key milestone on the journey of realising his “Chinese dream”, which includes making China a “basically modernised socialist country” by 2035 and a “powerful” socialist country by 2050. Photo: Xinhua