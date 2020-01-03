China is the world’s largest manufacturer and consumer market for cars. Photo: Xinhua
China-made exports of Ford, Tesla, BMW set to surge as Beijing opens auto industry, government says

  • New report reveals exports of foreign-branded cars assembled in China are expected to rise as the domestic market matures and Beijing opens auto industry
  • China has introduced a range of reforms in the sector, including permitting overseas firms to wholly-own local ventures and use the country as a global export base
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 6:37pm, 3 Jan, 2020

