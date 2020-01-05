The Chinese were taken by surprise by Donald Trump’s tweet. Photo: AFP
China trade delegation to travel to Washington on January 13 to sign phase one deal
- China delegation reschedules US trip after US President unilaterally announced January 15 date for ‘high representatives’ from Beijing to sign
- Trump’s eagerness to claim big ‘win’ from phase one deal contrasts with Beijing’s more measured approach
