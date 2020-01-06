A new study has found that many of China’s new urban dwellers still live rural lives. Photo: Reuters
One third of China’s new urban dwellers really still live in the countryside, study says

  • Increase in numbers of people ‘relocating’ to urban areas due to land reclassification not migration, researchers say
  • Claims based on official data relating to demographic changes to 700,000 communities between 2009 and 2017
Sidney Leng
Updated: 8:13am, 6 Jan, 2020

Sidney Leng joined the Post in 2015 after spending a year and a half working for US media, including National Public Radio and Foreign Policy Magazine. He has been covering China's macroeconomic policies and financial regulations since 2016.