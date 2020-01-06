Endgame and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, featuring Dwayne Johnson (left) and Jason Statham, appeared on China’s top 10 list for 2019. Photo: Handout
China’s box office revenue growth slows further, hit by weak Hollywood blockbusters, tighter regulations
- Box office revenues of 64.2 billion yuan (US$9.2 billion) in 2019 were up 5.4 per cent from a year earlier, but growth slowed for a second consecutive year
- Revenues from overseas produced films rose just 0.1 per cent last year, while a crackdown on tax evasion led to decreased investment in the film industry
