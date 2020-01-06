Endgame and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, featuring Dwayne Johnson (left) and Jason Statham, appeared on China’s top 10 list for 2019. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

China’s box office revenue growth slows further, hit by weak Hollywood blockbusters, tighter regulations

  • Box office revenues of 64.2 billion yuan (US$9.2 billion) in 2019 were up 5.4 per cent from a year earlier, but growth slowed for a second consecutive year
  • Revenues from overseas produced films rose just 0.1 per cent last year, while a crackdown on tax evasion led to decreased investment in the film industry
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:20pm, 6 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Endgame and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, featuring Dwayne Johnson (left) and Jason Statham, appeared on China’s top 10 list for 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng joined the Post in 2015 after spending a year and a half working for US media, including National Public Radio and Foreign Policy Magazine. He has been covering China's macroeconomic policies and financial regulations since 2016.