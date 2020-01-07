China plans to spend 800 billion yuan (US$115 billion) on railway investment in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s US$4.3 billion IPO highlights investor confidence in world’s largest rail network
- The 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion) initial public offering for the Beijing – Shanghai High-Speed Railway line was oversubscribed 126 times
- In 2018, the 1,300km line reported an annual profit of 10.2 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), making it one of the most profitable parts of China’s rail system
Topic | China economy
China plans to spend 800 billion yuan (US$115 billion) on railway investment in 2020. Photo: Xinhua