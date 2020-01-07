China plans to spend 800 billion yuan (US$115 billion) on railway investment in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s US$4.3 billion IPO highlights investor confidence in world’s largest rail network

  • The 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion) initial public offering for the Beijing – Shanghai High-Speed Railway line was oversubscribed 126 times
  • In 2018, the 1,300km line reported an annual profit of 10.2 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), making it one of the most profitable parts of China’s rail system
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China plans to spend 800 billion yuan (US$115 billion) on railway investment in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Frank Tang

Frank Tang

Frank Tang joined the SCMP in 2016 after a decade of China economy coverage and government policy analysis.