According to Communist Party statistics published in 2018, the party had established organs in 93 per cent of state firms as of the end of 2017. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China cements Communist Party’s role at top of its SOEs, should ‘execute the will of the party’

  • ‘Provisional’ regulation puts Communist Party committees in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) ahead of the board of directors
  • New regulation also stipulates that the party secretary of a state firm must be its chairman who must ‘execute the will of the party’
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Orange Wang and Zhou Xin

Updated: 5:39am, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

According to Communist Party statistics published in 2018, the party had established organs in 93 per cent of state firms as of the end of 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin co-leads the political economy team at the Post. He mainly covers economic stories but also writes about Chinese politics and diplomacy. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.