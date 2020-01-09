Eastcolight’s labour force has been trimmed to 300 from a peak of 2,000, significantly reducing production costs to remain competitive, even though the capacity is set to increase by 25 per cent to 600,000 units per month this year. Illustration: Perry Tse
Trade war tariff threat, rising costs drives Hong Kong manufacturer to automate Chinese factory to survive
- Eastcolight’s new 70 million yuan (US$10 million) factory in Guangdong province has reduced its workforce to 300 from a peak of 2,000 by investing in 50 robotic arms
- Its capacity is set to increase by 25 per cent this year as the company seeks to focus on China’s domestic market
Topic | China economy
Eastcolight’s labour force has been trimmed to 300 from a peak of 2,000, significantly reducing production costs to remain competitive, even though the capacity is set to increase by 25 per cent to 600,000 units per month this year. Illustration: Perry Tse