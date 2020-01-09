Growth in the United States will slow to 1.8 per cent from 2.3 per cent in 2019 because of the impact of import tariffs and continued investment uncertainty. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s 2020 growth forecast held at 5.9 per cent by World Bank amid ‘fragile’ global economic outlook
- The latest Global Economic Prospects report predicts China’s growth is forecast to decelerate to 5.9 per cent this year, unchanged from the previous forecast in October
- Overall, the global economy will grow by 2.5 per cent in 2020, up from 2.4 per cent in 2019, the weakest growth rate since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009
