China’s sow herd rose 2.2 per cent in December compared with November, according to the government. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Lunar New Year in China raises risks of worsening African swine fever crisis, minister says

  • Vice-agriculture minister Yu Kangzhen said on Wednesday that China’s sow herd rose 2.2 per cent in December compared with November
  • The Lunar New Year, China’s peak pork consuming season, falls on January 25 as million of people return home to celebrate the festival with their families
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:07pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China’s sow herd rose 2.2 per cent in December compared with November, according to the government. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE