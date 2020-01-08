China’s sow herd rose 2.2 per cent in December compared with November, according to the government. Photo: Reuters
Lunar New Year in China raises risks of worsening African swine fever crisis, minister says
- Vice-agriculture minister Yu Kangzhen said on Wednesday that China’s sow herd rose 2.2 per cent in December compared with November
- The Lunar New Year, China’s peak pork consuming season, falls on January 25 as million of people return home to celebrate the festival with their families
