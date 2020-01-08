Jiangsu province’s claim that just 17 out of 80 million people are in poverty has triggered intense debate online. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China province of 80 million claims only 17 people in poverty, sparking debate about official data

  • The Chinese coastal province of Jiangsu has claimed only 17 residents out of a population of some 80 million remain in poverty
  • The province is the first to declare a near elimination of absolute poverty as part of President Xi Jinping’s drive to wipe it out by 2020
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Jiangsu province’s claim that just 17 out of 80 million people are in poverty has triggered intense debate online. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.