Jiangsu province’s claim that just 17 out of 80 million people are in poverty has triggered intense debate online. Photo: Reuters
China province of 80 million claims only 17 people in poverty, sparking debate about official data
- The Chinese coastal province of Jiangsu has claimed only 17 residents out of a population of some 80 million remain in poverty
- The province is the first to declare a near elimination of absolute poverty as part of President Xi Jinping’s drive to wipe it out by 2020
