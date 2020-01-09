Tesla’s Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers this week. Photo: AP
China’s updated Anti-monopoly Law aimed at further protecting foreign firms criticised for not doing enough

  • Amendments to China’s Anti-monopoly Law, which are under public review this month, include increasing penalties and obliging police to assist with investigations
  • China has been accused, particularity by the United States, of not protecting the interests of overseas firms while favouring state-owned enterprises
Sidney Leng
Updated: 10:53am, 9 Jan, 2020

Sidney Leng joined the Post in 2015 after spending a year and a half working for US media, including National Public Radio and Foreign Policy Magazine. He has been covering China's macroeconomic policies and financial regulations since 2016.