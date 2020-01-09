Tesla’s Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers this week. Photo: AP
China’s updated Anti-monopoly Law aimed at further protecting foreign firms criticised for not doing enough
- Amendments to China’s Anti-monopoly Law, which are under public review this month, include increasing penalties and obliging police to assist with investigations
- China has been accused, particularity by the United States, of not protecting the interests of overseas firms while favouring state-owned enterprises
Topic | China economy
