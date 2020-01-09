China's Vice-Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to the United States on Monday to sign a phase one trade deal. Photo: AFP
Trade war: China confirms Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to US next week to sign phase one deal

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed on Thursday that Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Washington on Monday to sign the phase one deal with the United States
  • Spokesman Gao Feng said there was no information to provide regarding talks over a phase two deal
Orange Wang
Updated: 4:11pm, 9 Jan, 2020

