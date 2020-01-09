Shenzhen’s gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to reach over 2.6 trillion yuan (US$374 billion) in 2019, which would meet the growth target set by the central government. Photo: Xinhua
China’s tech hub Shenzhen set to hit 2019 growth target after surprising fourth quarter rebound amid trade war

  • Shenzhen’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to reach over 2.6 trillion yuan (US$374 billion) in 2019, a growth rate of 7 per cent
  • But the home of technology giants Tencent, Huawei, and DJI is set to lower its 2020 growth target to 6.5 per cent from 7.0 per cent in 2019
Updated: 6:03pm, 9 Jan, 2020

