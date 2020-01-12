China’s truck drivers are unhappy about increased prices under a new electronic toll system. Photo: AP
China’s truck drivers see dead end ahead amid rising costs and new toll system
- Long-haul truck drivers are unhappy with China’s new toll system, which has increased costs in an industry already notorious for tough working conditions
- China’s extensive tollways are among the world’s most expensive for drivers because of their debt-financed construction model
Topic | China Society
China’s truck drivers are unhappy about increased prices under a new electronic toll system. Photo: AP