US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Trade war deal: How Donald Trump’s hopes of signing ceremony with Xi Jinping were dashed in turbulent period
- Xi Jinping rejected proposals for a bilateral summit with Donald Trump after the Apec summit in Chile was cancelled in November
- A frantic three months in US-China relations will culminate in Liu He’s trip to Washington next week, but analysts point to more choppy waters ahead
Topic | Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP