US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Trade war deal: How Donald Trump’s hopes of signing ceremony with Xi Jinping were dashed in turbulent period

  • Xi Jinping rejected proposals for a bilateral summit with Donald Trump after the Apec summit in Chile was cancelled in November
  • A frantic three months in US-China relations will culminate in Liu He’s trip to Washington next week, but analysts point to more choppy waters ahead
Zhou Xin
Updated: 12:37am, 11 Jan, 2020

