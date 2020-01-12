China will keep the yuan on a steady course, according to central bank deputy governor Pan Gongsheng. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China aims for ‘steady’ yuan despite US trade war turbulence

  • Deputy central bank chief says Beijing will also remain on a ‘normal’ monetary policy course and boost support for smaller businesses
  • Chinese currency expected to be used to offset the impact of US tariffs, analysts say
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:15pm, 12 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China will keep the yuan on a steady course, according to central bank deputy governor Pan Gongsheng. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee

Beijing-based correspondent Amanda Lee covers markets and the economy for the Post, with an interest in China's economic and social landscape. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she joined the Post in 2017 and has previously worked for Thomson Reuters and Forbes.