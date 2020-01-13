China’s Ministry of Commerce finally confirmed on Thursday that Vice-Premier Liu He would travel to Washington on Monday to sign the phase one deal during a three-day trip. Photo: Reuters
China says ‘trade war is not over yet’ ahead of phase one deal signing that is just the ‘first round of a game’
- Taoran Notes, a social media account affiliated with the official Economic Daily newspaper, said that it is ‘just the first round of a game’
- On Thursday, China finally confirmed Vice-Premier Liu He would travel to Washington on Monday to sign the phase one deal during a three-day trip
Topic | US-China trade war
