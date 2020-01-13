FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong. As world leaders gather for their annual meeting at the United Nations this week, the AP takes a look at some of the issues brewing in the background that are contributing to tensions between countries. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
China’s sovereign digital currency plan in doubt with concerns raised about wider application
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) stepped up its plan to launch a sovereign digital currency in response to Facebook’s plan to launch its Libra digital currency
- China has been strictly regulating trading of other digital currencies, such as bitcoin, cracking down on exchanges and mining sites
Topic | Digital currencies
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong. As world leaders gather for their annual meeting at the United Nations this week, the AP takes a look at some of the issues brewing in the background that are contributing to tensions between countries. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)