The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has grown to 102 member countries since it started operation four years ago. Photo: Xinhua
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank won’t create ‘debt trap’ for borrowers, chief says
- President Jin Liqun says the bank’s lending will help to cut the debt burden of borrowing countries, with membership having grown to 102 in four years
- He also pledges transparency in bank operations and special efforts to address climate change by boosting green lending to support ‘low carbon’ development
Topic | China economy
The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has grown to 102 member countries since it started operation four years ago. Photo: Xinhua