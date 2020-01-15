The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has grown to 102 member countries since it started operation four years ago. Photo: Xinhua
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank won’t create ‘debt trap’ for borrowers, chief says

  • President Jin Liqun says the bank’s lending will help to cut the debt burden of borrowing countries, with membership having grown to 102 in four years
  • He also pledges transparency in bank operations and special efforts to address climate change by boosting green lending to support ‘low carbon’ development
Karen Yeung
Updated: 6:15am, 15 Jan, 2020

