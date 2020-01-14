A worker checks containers at a logistics centre near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s imports from the US fell by a fifth in 2019, as trade war stripped away demand

  • China’s imports from the US dropped to US$122.7 billion in 2019 amid an intensified trade war, China customs data released on Tuesday showed
  • China must engineer a significant rebound in imports to realise its promises to buy US$200 billion in additional US goods and services in phase one trade deal
Orange Wang and Zhou Xin

Updated: 9:30pm, 14 Jan, 2020

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

Zhou Xin co-leads the political economy team at the Post. He mainly covers economic stories but also writes about Chinese politics and diplomacy. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.