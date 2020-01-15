China's Vice Premier Liu He is set to sign the phase one trade deal with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington. Photo: AFP
China’s top trade war negotiator handed more control at home as Beijing expands reach of finance committee
- The Financial Stability and Development Committee, under Vice-Premier Liu He, will be upgraded into a de facto governing body with local branches
- China was rocked by three bank failures last year, while the phase one trade deal with the US is set to include chapters about opening up China’s financial services market
Topic | China economy
