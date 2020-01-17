The United States and China signed their long-awaited phase one trade war deal in Washington oN Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Asean, RCEP trade partners unlikely beneficiaries from US-China trade war, Deloitte economist says

  • An initial agreement for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was agreed in November 2019, and could be signed towards the end of 2020
  • China and the US agreed their phase one trade deal on Wednesday in Washington, but the United States is not involved in the proposed regional trade pact
Elaine Chan
Updated: 6:20am, 17 Jan, 2020

