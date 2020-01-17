China’s economy grew by 6.1 per cent in 2019, the lowest annual growth rate for 29 years, the National Bureau of Statistics announced on Friday. Photo: AFP
China GDP growth last year was 6.1 per cent, slowest rate for 29 years

  • China’s economy grew by 6.1 per cent in 2019, the lowest growth rate since political turmoil ravaged the country in 1990, the government announced on Friday
  • Figure comes amid a fierce US trade war, with industrial production down to 5.7 per cent last year and retail sales also slowing to 8.0 per cent
Orange Wang
Updated: 10:24am, 17 Jan, 2020

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.