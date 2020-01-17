China’s economy grew by 6.1 per cent in 2019, the lowest annual growth rate for 29 years, the National Bureau of Statistics announced on Friday. Photo: AFP
China GDP growth last year was 6.1 per cent, slowest rate for 29 years
- China’s economy grew by 6.1 per cent in 2019, the lowest growth rate since political turmoil ravaged the country in 1990, the government announced on Friday
- Figure comes amid a fierce US trade war, with industrial production down to 5.7 per cent last year and retail sales also slowing to 8.0 per cent
