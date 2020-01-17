Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies last year, down from 15.23 million in 2018. Photo: EPA
China’s birth rate falls to near 60 year low, with 2019 producing fewest babies since 1961
- Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies last year, the lowest level since 1961, the government announced on Friday
- China’s overall population continued to grow, rising to 1.4 billion at the end of the year from 1.39 billion a year earlier
