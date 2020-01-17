China is aiming to increase its reliance on domestic production for key semiconductor components, including chips and controlling systems, to 75 per cent by 2025. Photo: shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

US-China tech war to be ‘defining issue of this century’, despite signing of phase one trade deal

  • Trade deal and tech war are in ‘parallel universes’ with minor progress on tariffs a mere sticking plaster in wider deterioration, academic says
  • Report states that decoupling is inevitable in the crucial semiconductor space, with a ‘new era of techno-nationalism’ set to shake up global value chains
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China is aiming to increase its reliance on domestic production for key semiconductor components, including chips and controlling systems, to 75 per cent by 2025. Photo: shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham has been reporting on Asian trade since 2014. Prior to this, he covered global trade and economics in London. He joined the Post in 2018, before which he was Asia Editor at Global Trade Review and Trade Correspondent for the International Business Times.