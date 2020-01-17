China’s overall population continued to grow, rising to 1.4 billion at the end of the year from 1.39 billion a year earlier. The number of working age people – between 16 and 59 years old – was 896.4 million, accounting for 64 per cent of the total population, a decrease of 890,000 on 2018.
China’s birth rate decline and economic growth slump present new challenges after trade war deal

  • Gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 6.1 per cent in 2019, a year in which the Chinese economy was hammered by US tariffs
  • Some 14.65 million babies were born in China last year, down from 15.23 million in 2018, and the lowest number since 1961
Sidney Leng and Orange Wang

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Jan, 2020

